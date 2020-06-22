Henley Festival, the digital edition

THE Henley Festival is to hold a two-hour virtual concert on its website.

Billed as the “Digital Edition”, the show will take place on Sunday, July 12 on what would have been the final day of this year’s festival before it was cancelled because of the coronavirus

pandemic.

Pop star Will Young, soul singer Beverley Knight and comedian Rory Bremner, who will be interviewed by cricket commentator David Gower, will perform from the Hurley House Hotel from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Jazz musician Joe Stilgoe and classical pianist Hao Zi Yoh are also included in the line-up and the concert will be streamed on the festival’s website.

Young, who headlined at the real festival four years ago, will perform some of his classic hits, including Love Revolution, Joy and Light My Fire, while Knight, who appeared on the bill in 2017, will deliver a 40-minute concert featuring some of her big numbers.

Young said: “It’s a pleasure to be able to use a home-filmed show. The band and I have been working during the lockdown for Henley, a place I’ve performed in and loved. I grew up not too far from there, so it is almost a virtual home-town show.”

Gower said: “As a guest in previous years, I have grown to love the atmosphere and diversity of the many talents on show at the Henley Festival so it is a great pleasure to add a little something to this year’s digital event.”

The show will be available via TicketCo TV, a pay-per-view virtual streaming service. Festival chief executive Nick Mattingley said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to offer a digital version of Henley Festival for 2020 with some of the UK’s best-loved performers.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for people to experience the festival from the comfort of their homes. We wanted to try to do something meaningful and do what we do best, which is put on a diverse festival. It is ‘buy a ticket’ but it was with the view of helping us towards our shortfall.”

TicketCo was launched during the lockdown to help event organisers. It enables promoters and venues to book performance artists and to broadcast exclusive pay-per-view events via the internet on their own TV channel. Digital tickets can be sold for the virtual events via the TicketCo app.

Paul Carey, key account manager at TicketCo TV and a Henley resident, said: “Henley Festival is a respected, premium event that is a highlight of the season.

“We are proud to have formed a partnership based on innovation and a huge desire to engage with audiences. We are looking forward to helping take the Henley Festival to a global audience.”

The festival is also staging a three-night Car Park Party, a “drive-in” comedy, karaoke and theatre event, in partnership with TicketCo and the Coalition Agency prior to the virtual show.

This will be held on Lion Meadow — the festival’s usual location — from Thursday to Saturday, July 9 to 11 and is supported by Henley Royal Regatta, which owns the land.

It will include a production of Horrible Histories — Barmy Britain by the Birmingham Stage Company, acts supplied by the Comedy Store and a sing-a-long concert by the Massaoke Band.

Mr Mattingley said: “I’m absolutely buoyed up by the fact we have pulled off what we have managed to. There’s a demand for it.”

The festival announced in April that this year’s five-day black-tie event would be postponed in its entirety until July next year because of covid-19.

The entire line-up, including headliners James Blunt, Madness, Sophie Ellis

Bextor, Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge appearing in Disco Classical and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, will perform next year. Anyone who holds tickets to the 2020 festival will be able to use them in 2021.

All ticket sales will help to support the not-for-profit festival.

Tickets cost from £10.10 each for the digital concert and are available at henley-festival.co.uk