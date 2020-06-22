Thomas James Hutchison: June 14, 1931-May 23, 2020

LT Col Thomas James Hutchison was born on June 14, 1931 on Orkney, the son of a lighthouse keeper.

He spent his childhood in Stromness connecting with the sea and the island way of life. He loved rowing boats, trips out with the trawlers and diving from the cliffs and became a strong swimmer.

At the age of 11 Tom moved with his father to Douglas Head lighthouse on the Isle of Man.

After leaving Douglas High School, he secured an apprenticeship in photography and was very proud to have an assignment to take a photograph of Field Marshall Montgomery.

Tom was 21 when he was called up for National Service and enlisted with the Royal Engineers.

He relished basic training, winning medals for best recruit and best at physical training and marksmanship.

He rowed at stroke for the army against the Royal Navy in the Warren Shield cutter boat race and was proud to win by 20 lengths.

Tom was a natural soldier and was promoted to lance corporal at the end of training and appointed as a section NCO with a Trials Troop.

In 1952 he was posted to the School of Military Survey where he was promoted to corporal and sergeant over the following year.

At the coronation of the Queen he stood guard on The Mall near Buckingham Palace.

He saw active service in North Africa, Cyprus, Jordan and the Suez Canal zone.

Returning from active service in 1959, he was appointed staff sergeant with the Oxford University Officer Training Corps where he set up a Royal Engineers Troop.

While at Oxford he was selected for accelerated promotion and was promoted to sergeant major of a field unit, 3 Independent Field Squadron.

The squadron spent six months on active service in the Radfan Mountains of the Yemen, supporting the infantry, building roads and an airfield and providing water purification systems.

His engineers were often under attack and he lost soldiers to gunfire and mines. His photographic skills enabled him to produce a historical documentary of the campaign.

On his return, Tom was appointed regimental sergeant major to the Royal Monmouthshire Militia before being commissioned and appointed a combat engineer instructor at the Royal School of Military Engineering.

In the Seventies he held command posts in BOAR, an airfields regiment and Junior Leaders training regiment.

He completed two tours of Northern Ireland as a vetting officer for the Ulster Defence Regiment and patrolled “bandit country” in Armagh.

In addition to his day job, Tom captained the Royal Engineers Golfing Society and Royal Engineers Shooting Team.

He began playing golf in the Sixties and continued throughout his life until he was 86.

He was highly competitive and played off a handicap of eight. Rifle shooting was in his blood and he shot at Bisley almost every year of his service. Several times he came close to winning the Queen’s Gold Medal.

However, his greatest moment was winning the Methuen Cup. This prize had only ever been won by the engineers in 1959 and 1979. He was in the team on both occasions.

In 1980 he was appointed captain of the British Army Rifle Team. This was a great honour because it recognised his leadership in army shooting and the high regard in which he was held.

He managed army shooting and took the team on annual tours of Canada where they competed against the Canadian military and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

In 1984 Tom retired from the Royal Engineers and took up marathon running. He also studied for his Yachtmaster Offshore Certificate as he owned a motor cruiser, and pursued a second career as a golf club secretary.

He became secretary of Royal Lytham and St Anne’s Golf Club. It was a new challenge that he approached with his usual zeal. He was dismayed to discover that lady members were not allowed to enter the club house through the front entrance. He was determined to address this and, despite a muted uprising of some male members, got the rule changed.

Another challenge was the 1988 117th Open Golf Championship. His exceptional leadership and organising skills made the event an overwhelming success.

He also relished the opportunity to rub shoulders with golfing greats like Lee Trevino, Jack Nicklaus and that year’s winner Seve Ballesteros.

After the championship he came south and was secretary of Huntercombe Golf Club from 1988 to 2002.

Again, with typical enthusiasm and zeal, Tom took on many challenges that Huntercombe had to offer.

Some of these were quite demanding but he took these in his stride and resolved them, proving he had the sensitivities to run with the hare and hunt with the hounds.

In 2001, the club’s centenary year, he organised an extravaganza of celebratory events, in particular a fantastic centenary ball which was outstanding and enjoyed by all.

He was a well-respected secretary at the club and in the Association of Golf Club Secretaries. He was very happy and proud to have served Huntercombe as secretary.

His retirement in 2002, at the age of 71, allowed him more time to play golf.

Tom was a larger than life personality and a natural leader who had a strong vision of where he wanted to go. He loved life, would try anything, was full of enthusiasm, had bags of energy and was always positive.

As a man of great humility and integrity, he showed empathy and compassion for everyone. In everything he did he inspired people and took them with him.

He was a great family man who loved them all dearly and was very proud of them. He is survived and missed by his wife Barbara, daughter Deborah and son Ian.