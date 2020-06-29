£127,000 new pitch

HENLEY Rugby Club’s artificial pitch is being replaced.

A new state-of-the-art 4G playing surface is being laid in place of the tiger turf pitch at Dry Leas, off Marlow Road.

It will have pitch markings for rugby, football, netball and hockey as it is used by schools, businesses and other sports clubs as well as the rugby club.

The work is due to be completed by the end of the month.

The tiger turf was due to be checked this summer to confirm it was suitable for continued use but two years ago the club was told the surface would probably not pass its next assessment and should be replaced.

The new pitch has been paid for by a combination of grants, sponsorship and donations.

South Oxfordshire District Council approved a £37,500 community grant and there were individual donations totalling another £30,000 while the club itself had to raise £10,000.

The other £50,000 was provided by a sponsor whose identity will be revealed when the new pitch is officially launched.

A raffle will be held after the club’s online fans’ forum on Wednesday, July 8 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from https://henleyrugbyclub.co.uk/shop/#!/Tiger-Turf-Raffle-Ticket-books/p/181584796/category=0