Monday, 29 June 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Laura Ashley store to go

Laura Ashley store to go

A CLOTHING and homeware store in Henley is to close. Laura Ashley, in Reading Road, re-opened its doors on Thursday last week after it being shut since late March along with other “non-essential” businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the chain has confirmed the branch, which opened about 10 years ago, will be shut permanently, although it has not said when its final day of trading will be.

A closing down sale is underway at the store which is “covid secure” and adheres to a strict policy of social distancing, a limited number of shoppers allowed in-store at any time and regular deep cleaning.  Card payments are encouraged.

A Laura Ashley spokesman said: “There are some fantastic deals to be found in store as everything is now reduced and, with at least 50 per cent off fashion, we expect clothing ranges to sell out fast.”

In March, the company went into administration and announced it was looking for a buyer and planned to close almost half of its 147 UK stores.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33