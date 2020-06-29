£100,000 scheme to deter speeding on rural road

MEASURES to improve Gillotts Lane in Henley and deter speeding have been approved.

The £100,000 scheme was given the green light by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.

The measures include:

• A “build-out” about 8m long and 1m wide along the north side of the road, about 200m south of its junction with the exit to Gillotts School. This will reduce the width of the carriageway from 4.6m to 3.25m.

• The road will also be narrowed to the same width between the entrance to the public footpath off the lane and the entrance to Garden Cottage. Priority will be given to traffic heading north towards Greys Road.

• New signs and reflective bollards.

The semi-rural road, which is in Harpsden parish, will also be resurfaced and a drainage system installed to stop water running on to neighbouring properties.

The work, which is due to be completed by late summer, is needed as traffic is expected to increase following the construction of 163 new houses at Highlands Park, formerly the Highlands Farm industrial estate, off Greys Road.

Councillor David Bartholomew, who represents Harpsden on the council, said: “Gillotts Lane has been deteriorating over the years. It had crumbling edges and bad potholes, combined with increased usage levels.

“It’s going to be a safer and more comfortable road to use because it will have substantial resurfacing done and kerbing added and there are going to be proper passing places at the narrow sections. At the top we have got the build-out to ensure the traffic is slowed down.

“Gillotts Lane is the natural route for residents of the new estate coming from or heading to the south, meaning that not only repairs but also traffic-calming measures are required. There were calls on one side to make it a very restrictive, one-way system and calls on the other part to turn it into a proper, two-lane road with widening and improvements.

“We have now come up with a solution that keeps most people happy.”

The cost of the work has been split, roughly half and half, between the county council and Harpsden Parish Council using income from the Community Infrastructure Levy, which is paid by developers in return for planning permission.

Cllr Bartholomew said he also wanted to improve Sheephouse Lane, which connects the A4155 to Harpsden Way.