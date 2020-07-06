Club ‘baffled’ by decision to ban cricket

THE president of Henley Cricket Club says he is “baffled” that his players cannot return to the field of play in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

John Nelson has written to Henley and Maidenhead MPs John Howell and Theresa May asking why recreational cricket is not being allowed when other sports like football are.

No date has been given for the start of the new season, which was due to begin in May, with Henley the defending champions in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.

Nelson said: “We at Henley Cricket Club feel disappointed and baffled by the government’s decision to extend the ban on recreational cricket while Test cricket and other contact sports such as football and tennis have been given the green light.

“Cricket must be one of the most socially distanced sports of all with the majority of the fielders standing at least 20 yards apart with no physical contact.

“This decision is hugely damaging to the sport and people’s health and wellbeing. We in the club are fearful that the game will now be lost to many youngsters who will have found alternative pursuits at the weekend.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board has said it is working with the Government and hopes recreational cricket can return on or around July 4.