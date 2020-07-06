Home that really is Taylor-made

AN extended and refurbished four-bedroom house in Henley is on the market after being transformed by a developer.

The detached property in Belle Vue Road has a guide price of £1.3 million for the freehold and is being marketed by Simmons & Sons of Bell Street.

Alastair Taylor, of Wargrave, has spent several months working on the building, which is now clad in cedar and has a cream render.

It is situated in a prime residential location and flows seamlessly throughout to provide a perfect contemporary layout.

It features a spacious entrance hall, open plan kitchen/living room, large walk-through pantry, utility room and a study/snug.

There is also a master bedroom with en suite shower room, guest bedroom with en suite shower room, fitted family bathroom and mature landscaped gardens.

Andy Sartain, sales and lettings manager at Simmons & Sons, said: “We sold it to the owner, a developer, in the early part of last year and it has been absolutely transformed top to bottom.

“Everything is completely new, apart from the four walls. It’s a very high specification — somebody could just walk in with a suitcase, they don’t have to do anything with it. It’s absolutely immaculate.

“It’s going to go to a lucky person who buys it. Being so close to the town centre and the station, it is likely to appeal to families. We’re seeing a general increase in city dwellers coming out to the quieter areas so it will certainly cater for that market.”

On entering the house through the canopied entrance porch, you are welcomed by a spacious entrance hall with engineered wooden flooring with underfloor heating which continues through to the study/snug and kitchen/living/dining room.

The study/snug overlooks the front garden.

A cloakroom is furnished with a Duravit toilet, hand basin with a high specification vanity unit, Hans Grohe fittings and porcelain floor and wall tiles.

The kitchen/living/dining room at the rear of the house looks on to the back gardens and sets the property apart by providing a light and spacious area with an impressive roof lantern.

The kitchen space benefits from an extensive range of white seamless units complemented by Quartz worktops and oak open shelving. A large island unit with a Quartz worktop provides a perfect place for more casual dining and accommodates a Siemens induction hob and air duct extraction hood.

The kitchen also has a Siemens oven, a separate steam oven/

microwave, integrated dishwasher, Hotpoint full-height fridge and a separate full-height freezer.

Within the living area is a focal gas log-effect fire and a full-height picture window overlooking the garden.

The spacious dining area has aluminium sliding patio doors opening out to the patio and garden. From the kitchen a door leads into a large walk-through pantry with deep fitted oak shelving. A further door leads into the utility room, which can also be accessed from the hall.

The utility room is fitted to the same exacting standard as the kitchen with wall and floor units, Quartz worktops, a sink, plumbing for a washing machine, porcelain floor tiles.

From the hall the stairs to the first floor are illuminated by concealed LED lighting.

Upstairs are four double bedrooms. The master has a fitted en suite shower room with a fully tiled, double length shower cubicle with a drench showerhead and separate shower attachment, wash basin with contemporary vanity unit Hans Grohe fittings, heated towel rail and porcelain wall and floor tiles. A guest bedroom also has an en suite shower room.

The property is approached via a stone driveway with parking for two to three vehicles. A magnolia tree takes centre stage around a lawned garden. Limestone paving leads to the front door and to both sides of the property, giving access to the rear garden.

A full-length limestone patio at the back of the house provides a perfect spot for entertaining.

A rendered retaining wall with limestone steps gently leads to a lawned garden edged by fencing, mature trees and interspersed shrubbery borders, providing privacy and seclusion.

To book an appointment to view this property, call Simmons & Sons on (01491) 571111.