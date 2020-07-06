Renovated character cottage would suit small family or professional couple

A SEMI-DETACHED character cottage in Colemore Lane in Kingwood is on the market for £799,500.

Redcot has been extensively renovated by the current owner and is being sold by Ballards, of Hart Street, Henley.

It features three bedrooms along with an open plan living/dining room with feature fireplace, fully fitted luxury kitchen, entrance lobby and cloakroom.

The first-floor master bedroom has fitted wardrobes and an ensuite shower room, while two further double bedrooms both have wardrobes and there is a family bathroom.

Ballards says the property is bright and spacious and has been finished to an exceptional standard with a variety of features. It has been decorated with neutral tones giving it a contemporary feel throughout the interior while retaining the period features and character of the cottage.

A solid wood front door with inset glazed panel opens into an entrance lobby and this leads through to open plan living/dining room with feature fireplace housing a wood burning stove.

The recently finished kitchen comes complete with new units and dark granite work surfaces throughout and offers an idyllic space with a central island and range of built in appliances with a cloakroom off. The French doors from both rooms lead to the rear patio that benefits from the morning sun.

The return staircase leads up to the first floor, master bedroom with ensuite shower room, two further double bedrooms and family bathroom.

The upstairs bathrooms have been finished to a high standard. The cottage would be ideal for a small family or a professional couple, say Ballards. The periodic feel is not lost with exposed beams and character features throughout.

To the front of the property is a gravel driveway with parking for several vehicles, lawned area to one side interspersed with colourful shrubs. A gateway gives access to the side private enclosed patio.

It is situated close to Rotherfield Peppard with an infant and junior school and Sonning Common which offers a vibrant village life with a variety of amenities including shops, doctors, vets and Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge secondary school is just over a mile away.

The surrounding area is renowned for its education, both state and independent. These include Rupert House School in Henley, Moulsford Preparatory School, Shiplake College, Queen Anne’s School in Caversham, The Abbey School in Reading and The Oratory in Woodcote.

Trains run from Reading station to London Paddington every 10 minutes and the M40 and M4 motorways are both easily accessible. Badgemore Park, Huntercombe and Henley golf clubs are all close at hand.

Viewings by prior appointment with Ballards on (01491) 411055.