Care home safety rules

THE Watlington and District Nursing Home says it is listening to families’ concerns about the need for new residents to self-isolate.

The home in Hill Road, which is run by Sanctuary Care, is offering two options for people due to move in.

They can either self-isolate within their bedroom at the care home for 14 days on arrival, or do so in the comfort of their own home for 11 days followed by another three days at the home.

Both options would involve them being tested for covid-19.

Sarah Clarke-Kuehn, group director, care, said: “During the coronavirus pandemic, we have talked to so many people who would like to stay in one of our homes but are understandably anxious about self-isolating in their care home bedroom for 14 days.

“The need to self-isolate is very important because some people can be carriers of the virus without showing outward symptoms, so we must take every precaution to keep our residents and staff safe.

“We feel this way offers flexibility and makes the process of moving into the home as smooth as possible, while keeping everybody safe during what is understandably a worrying time.”