Monday, 06 July 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Care home safety rules

THE Watlington and District Nursing Home says it is listening to families’ concerns about the need for new residents to self-isolate.

The home in Hill Road, which is run by Sanctuary Care, is offering two options for people due to move in.

They can either self-isolate within their bedroom at the care home for 14 days on arrival, or do so in the comfort of their own home for 11 days followed by another three days at the home.

Both options would involve them being tested for covid-19.

Sarah Clarke-Kuehn, group director, care, said: “During the coronavirus pandemic, we have talked to so many people who would like to stay in one of our homes but are understandably anxious about self-isolating in their care home bedroom for 14 days.

“The need to self-isolate is very important because some people can be carriers of the virus without showing outward symptoms, so we must take every precaution to keep our residents and staff safe.

“We feel this way offers flexibility and makes the process of moving into the home as smooth as possible, while keeping everybody safe during what is understandably a worrying time.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33