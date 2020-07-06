Restaurants want to do off-sales

TWO restaurants in Henley have applied for changes to their licences to allow off-sales of alcohol.

Bistro at the Boathouse in Station Road and The Giggling Squid in Hart Street are currently only permitted to sell alcohol for consumption on the premises. They want the ability to deliver it or sell takeaways.

The former wants a licence that applies from 9am to midnight and the latter from noon to 11pm for delivery to people who have pre-ordered a meal.

Members of the town council’s planning committee have supported both applications to the South Oxfordshire licensing committee.

Councillor Will Hamilton praised Shaun Dickens and his wife Gemma who run Bistro at the Boathouse.

He said: “When this opened there was quite a lot of concern regarding drinking on the terrace and potential late-night opening, as it were.

“However, it has actually had an amazing track record and has managed to work with the community and for that reason I feel that the hours he is now asking for are quite legitimate.

“We should do what we can to allow a thriving business, particularly in that part of the town, to succeed.”

Mayor Ken Arlett said: “Shaun Dickens has done a really good job down there.”

He suggested the licence should apply only to 11pm on Sundays.

The committee also recommended approval of an application by a new business called Rumi, which is to move into the former Cafe Copia premises in Market Place. The café closed last summer.

Rumi wants to be able to have live music and dancing from 8am to 11pm Friday to Saturday and to sell alcohol from 10am to 11pm daily.

Cllr Arlett said the premises should sound-proofed, adding: “I’m not sure I’d want loud music blaring away at 11pm.”