Closures warning

A SERIES of road closures will take place in Henley and the surrounding area next month.

A section of the B481 at Highmoor will be closed from August 3 to 7 while a new water main connection is installed.

Access will be maintained for emergency vehicles and residents.

The top of West Street in Henley will be closed on August 18 for fibre broadband cable ducting work. This should be completed by September 1.

No vehicles will be able to use the road between Hop Gardens and West Lane.

Church Street will be resurfaced on August 24 and 25. Limited access will be maintained for emergency services vehicles and for residents to access their properties. A “no waiting” restriction will be in place.

A section of St Andrew’s Road will be closed from 7am to 7pm on August 24 for resurfacing.