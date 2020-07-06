Bicycle shops thrilled with surge in custom

BICYCLE shops have experienced a surge in trade during the coronavirus lockdown.

They were allowed to remain open when the Government imposed restrictions in March but struggled to procure stock because of demand.

Gary Truman, owner of Henley Cycles in Duke Street, said sales had gone “through the roof” over the last three months with a 300 per cent increase compared with the same period last year.

He said: “We’re really lucky that we’re one of the few businesses that has been able to stay open during the lockdown. It has been very busy so we’re obviously grateful. It’s unprecedented times at the moment in terms of demand and the retail of the future. We’re cautious that things could change once everybody gets back to work.”

The shop, which is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday, admits just two customers at a time and they are required to follow the 2m social distancing rule with markers on the floor to remind them not to get too close to each other.

Hand sanitiser is available and a Perspex screen has been installed at the till. One member of staff works in the shop while another is in the workshop. If customers want to buy a bike they take their own measurements and staff use these to help them find the right size.

Mr Truman said: “We’re obviously happy that we’re able to help people within the guidelines to get out on their bikes and to be able to service them too.”

AW Cycles in Henley Road, Caversham, is unable to procure new bikes until December because of the increased international demand and a limited number of factories being open due to the virus.

Despite this, the store’s nine staff are still servicing bikes for customers in the workshop.

The shop interior is closed but customers can talk to staff under a gazebo outside. Staff wear gloves and masks and use hand sanitiser to protect themselves and payments are made via contactless card.

Managing director Rob Bowen, 31, said: “Out of all this craziness, we’re lucky that our trade has had a big influx. The staff don’t get any lunch because it’s so busy. Every single day is like a Saturday. Sometimes I’m working till midnight but I’m definitely not complaining.

“The best thing about this is that more people are out cycling. I’m really hopeful it’s going to lead to more people commuting on bikes and happier people as well.

“When you’re on a bike you don’t think about anything else, however stressful your day has been. You don’t feel like that when you’re on the train with lots of other people or in the car.

“The trade benefits from our point of view are obviously good but, primarily, I want to see more people on bikes.”