Mayor in U-turn on new plans

AMENDED plans by the owner of Friar Park Stables in Henley to allow a gunsmith to continue using a steel container for his business have been backed by town councillors.

As well as seeking retrospective planning permission for Craig Turner’s business, Ian Lovejoy applied for change of use permission for the other three buildings on the site.

One is from retail storage of animal feed, bedding and accessories to offices and retail storage, another is for a part change of use from a straw and hay barn and tractor shed to a microbrewery, retaining the brewery’s boiler room, and the third from equestrian storage to furniture storage.

A meeting of the council’s planning committee heard that Mr Lovejoy had considered the highways concerns and the proposed gates would be located to ensure a width of 4.8m.

Councillor Will Hamilton proposed acceptance, subject to the cladding on the buildings being dark.

But Mayor Ken Arlett, who told a meeting in May that the access to the business site was dangerous, said it was not the width of the gates, but the vision splay, which was important.

He said he would back the plans subject to an “acceptable” vision splay being approved.

At the meeting in May, where the committee supported the application despite his concerns, Cllr Arlett said: “It’s probably the worst access on to a main road that I’ve ever had to use.”

South Oxfordshire District Council will make the final decision.