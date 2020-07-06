Man bailed on knife charge

A MAN has been charged with two counts of possession of a bladed instrument in Henley.

John Smith, 24, of Vicarage Road, Henley, was charged in connection with an incident on Thursday morning last week when a man displayed a knife at a woman sitting in her car in Bell Street and another woman in Hamilton Avenue.

Smith appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court and was remanded on conditional bail to appear at the same court next Friday.