Monday, 06 July 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Man bailed on knife charge

A MAN has been charged with two counts of possession of a bladed instrument in Henley.

John Smith, 24, of Vicarage Road, Henley, was charged in connection with an incident on Thursday morning last week when a man displayed a knife at a woman sitting in her car in Bell Street and another woman in Hamilton Avenue.

Smith appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court and was remanded on conditional bail to appear at the same court next Friday.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33