Perfect homes for golfers

NESTLED in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, The Walled Garden is a collection of contemporary homes that perfectly balances rural living with modern day luxury.

Located at the heart of the 120-acre Badgemore Park estate on the edge of Henley, with views of the adjoining golf course and surrounding countryside, each of the five bespoke homes has been individually finished to the highest standard.

Developer Jon Connell, who

co-owns Badgemore Park, has spared no expense in creating an exclusive scheme with enduring appeal.

He said: “From the very beginning we wanted to build something truly special that would stand the test of time and which would fit in seamlessly with our surroundings and I think we’ve achieved that.

“It has not been without its challenges but the end result makes it all worthwhile. These are beautiful homes in a traditional barn style but with a contemporary feel, a lovely blend of the old and the new.”

Mr Connell, whose family has owned Badgemore Park for 23 years, added: “In that time we have become a renowned venue for golf, fitness, weddings and events — and we’re now looking forward to this next chapter in our journey.”

The homes, which are being sold by Savills in Henley, are a mix of four and five bedroom properties, with prices starting at £995,000.

They were officially unveiled by Henley Mayor Ken Arlett, a keen golfer and Badgemore member, who cut a ribbon on Monday evening. He said the club had benefited from huge investment over the years, including total irrigation of the golf course, new greens, tees and bunkers, a new greenkeeper’s building and compound and a gymnasium and dance studio as well as the clubhouse, pro shop and staff accommodation being refurbished.

He thanked Anderson Orr Architects, of Wheatley, County Construction, of Harwell, and site manager Jim Morgan for transforming the old squash court area. “It looks a million times better than before,” said Councillor Artlett.

He called the landscaping by Henry Rimmer “excellent” and joked: “Savills, if you can’t sell these you won’t sell anything.”

All the homes benefit from light and bright open-plan living areas. Features include stylish log burners or Chesney fireplaces in all sitting rooms and contemporary handmade shaker-style kitchens equipped with integrated appliances.

The first floor master bedrooms include en suite bathrooms and glass Juliet balconies, while the larger properties feature good-sized dressing rooms.

As well as ultrafast, full fibre broadband connections, all the houses have Heatmiser smart heating systems that control the ground floor underfloor heating and first floor radiators, solar panels on the roof and an electric vehicle charging point, making the properties particularly energy efficient.

Each property has an allocated car port or integral double garage. The gardens have been landscaped with large patios and are enclosed by fencing and the original brick walled garden.

Buyers will have access to all of Badgemore Park’s facilities, including the 18-hole golf course, boutique gym, several bar areas within the clubhouse and dining facilities in the Coach House restaurant. The club also has eight B&B guest rooms for when visitors need to stay over.

Mr Connell said: “In the build-up to the club’s 50th anniversary in 2022, we are undergoing a major programme of investment and redevelopment, so it’s a very exciting time for us.

“Buyers will be able to take full advantage of that and make complete use of all our facilities — golf or gym membership could potentially be included in the cost of the home, for example.”

Charlie Chavasse, of Savills’

residential team, said: “Badgemore Park is a truly unique, peaceful setting with a lovely community, country club feel and we are expecting the properties to be in high demand.

“Since lockdown restrictions were eased we have seen huge interest from committed buyers. The benefits of living in well-connected towns and villages, with easy access to the outdoors and a relatively short commute to London, are now more evident than ever. For those with stable incomes who have been able to shield their finances, there is still a strong resolve to move.”

To arrange a viewing at The Walled Garden, call Mr Chavasse on (01491) 843024 or email cchavasse@savills.com