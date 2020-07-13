More buyers wanting benefits of town life

A PROPERTY specialist advising on the Gardiner Place mixed-use development in Henley is predicting a move towards small town living with businesses operating from home.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic the market has seen more interest from people looking to move out of cities.

Catalyst Capital, which owns the land between Falaise Square and the King’s Road car park, is redeveloping the former Market Place Mews to create a mix of retail units and flats. The scheme is due to be completed in the autumn.

Ilan Goldman, director at Catalyst Capital, said: “Covid-19 has provided significant challenges for both the residential and commercial markets.

“The trend for people looking to relocate out of major cities into market towns for the many financial and lifestyle benefits was already being reported at the end of last year. However, we are now seeing a significant surge in interest levels as a result of the pandemic.

“People are realising that it can be business as usual without commuting into London and they can fully utilise and enjoy their local high streets.

“Gardiner Place is perfectly positioned for those wanting to enjoy the rural surroundings as well as the benefits of town centre living.”

GCW and Lunson Mitchenall, joint letting agents, feel that the drive towards localism and convenience shopping will see affluent market towns like Henley prosper and the shopping and leisure facilities on offer will have to adapt to a younger, more discerning customer used to a metropolitan choice.

Nicola Horner, head of residential development sales for Savills Oxford, said: “We are experiencing an interesting shift in buyer preferences with a lot more interest from the capital.

“Savills Henley has seen a doubling in viewings from London buyers since the beginning of the year and those currently residing in London are looking at properties, on average, 44 per cent more expensive than buyers living outside London.

“A recent survey by Savills’ residential research team showed that 49 per cent of respondents said outside space would now feature more highly in their next move. Many of the Gardiner Place apartments offer private outside space and we anticipate this being a real draw.”