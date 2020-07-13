Cinema re-opens on July 31

THE Regal Picturehouse in Henley hopes to re-open later this month.

The cinema in Boroma Way says it plans to welcome back customers from Friday, July 31, “subject to final confirmation”.

In a statement, the cinema chain said: “We are busy working on our full film programme, which will include Tenet, Proxima and Mulan as well as a number of classics and big screen

re-releases, and will announce tickets going on sale in the coming weeks.

“This is just the beginning and we can’t wait to show titles including No Time To Die, A Quiet Place Part II, Black Widow, Wonder Woman 1984 and Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch later in the year.

“Our aim is to safely

re-open our cinemas in line with government guidance on the coronavirus pandemic. In order to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for our employees and audiences, we’ve made some important changes.”

New safety precautions include:

•Social distancing throughout the cinema

•Hand sanitiser available

•A limited number of seats available to ensure social distancing

•Enhanced cleaning throughout the day

•Film screenings with staggered start times to allow for safe entry and exit

•Employees will receive specific covid-19 training

•PPE will be provided where deemed necessary

•Protective screens at the kiosk where social distancing cannot be maintained

•Contactless payments where possible

•Cafés and bars closed until further notice.

The statement added: “We will monitor and adapt to this new situation as necessary and will continue to follow future advice from the relevant government agencies.

“We have all had a challenging few months and we thank you for your patience, ongoing support and passion for cinema.

“We’ve missed you and are looking forward to welcoming you back to enjoy the best of cinema on the big screen.”