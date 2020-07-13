Beware of poor face coverings

TRADERS are being warned not to sell low-tech face coverings as personal protective equipment.

Oxfordshire County Council’s trading standards team has seen an increase in reports of face coverings being offered for sale since it was made compulsory for them to be worn on public transport on June 15.

Legislation controls the sale of these products and requires producers and sellers to ensure that:

• There are no claims made on the product labelling and marketing about any level of personal protection from covid-19

• There are no hazards associated with this type of product including strangulation, suffocation, choking, sharp points or rough edges

• The fabric does not shed fibres that may be inhaled

• The material used is suitable to be worn against the skin and does not contain dye with chemicals containing harmful content that could be ingested

• The product or packaging has sufficient traceability information, including the name and address of the producer

Jody Kerman, head of trading standards, said: “We have seen some enterprising individuals making these products and selling them, particularly via social media.

“On one hand, that is positive and provides consumer choice but it is very important that anyone making or selling face coverings commercially ensures that they are safe and legally compliant.”