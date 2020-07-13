Cheers! Pubs serving again on Super Saturdfay

PUBS in the Henley area welcomed customers back on “Super Saturday”.

They were allowed to re-open at the weekend, together with restaurants, hotels and coffee bars, provided they had taken measures to protect against the spread of covid-19.

Landlords have taken measures such as restricting the number of customers, installing hand sanitiser stations and ensuring drinkers follow the 1m-plus social distancing rules.

More than 100 people visited the Hart Street Tavern in Henley and all had to provide their details to comply with the pub’s track and trace system.

All tables were 2m apart but the staff decided not to open the garden because it would have been harder to monitor both the inside and outside.

The bar is currently only serving alcoholic drinks to people who visit for a meal. Anyone else can have a hot drink such as a coffee but the bar area is closed.

Among those having Sunday lunch was Steve Hayes and his daughter Kitty, 22.

Mr Hayes, who lives off Reading Road, said: “It has been really nice just to get back into the pub and have a pint of draught beer.

“I had the pork chop and a glass of wine, which was fantastic. It’s the best thing I’ve had in three months.”

Kitty added: “I had the pasta, which was really lovely. It’s really nice the pubs are open again. We feel safe because it’s well-organised. I was in the Bull on Bell Street with friends on Saturday night and that was also fun.”

Antonia Paolella and Silas Kendall were visiting Henley from London when they decided to have lunch at the bar.

Dr Paolella said: “It’s absolutely fantastic here and great just being able to have a chat across the table and be served. When you’re served somehow everything tastes different.”

Mr Kendall added: “It is nice just to be able to relax.”

Deputy manager Maddi Purcell Lacey, 24, said her team were happy to be back at work after they were furloughed during lockdown and the re-opening had gone “really smoothly”.

She said: “It was very weird being back but we had a steady flow of customers and managed to ensure everyone, including the team, was safe.

“We’re really excited to be back and getting the business going again, learning the guidelines and dealing with what has been a very big learning curve. It’s great being back at work because three months is a long time not to do a huge amount.”

She said all the customers were understanding, adding: “They’ve been really receptive and interested to talk about personal protective equipment and the new measures.

“We’ve also been telling them about our new menu, which is really good but stripped back so it’s just a lot quicker for us to prepare. We’ve had some great responses to it.”

About 100 customers visited the Three Tuns in Market Place, Henley, on Saturday.

Signs and hand sanitiser stations have been installed by staff to remind people to follow social distancing and protect themselves.

Customers received service at their tables and were allowed to sit inside or in the garden. No one was allowed to linger at the bar and groups of more than six were not permitted.

About 12 people can fit inside the restaurant safely while about 20 people are able to enjoy the garden while social distancing.

Gemma Harrison, 35, was visiting Henley, where her parents live, from Colorado.

She was in the pub on Sunday with family and friends, including her daughter Henley Martin, 10, who is named after the town.

Ms Harrison said: “It’s lovely and I really missed not being able to go to the pub. It’s nice to see people out again and taking care.”

She and a friend Lucinda Webb, 35, from Shiplake, had visited Magoos in Hart Street and the Hart Street Tavern, among others, on Saturday evening.

Ms Webb said: “To be able to sit out and hear other people talking around you is nice. It’s the background noise of a pub and the ambience that you miss.”

Ms Harrison added: “And the novelty of having somebody else make you a drink with no cleaning up.”

Assistant manager Lucy Swinton, 20, said: “I think people have been a bit scared about there being a mad rush but it has been fine. Everyone has been respectful.

“We’re open for drinks and food and it has been nice.

“Everyone is happy and it’s nice to be back at work after three months of being furloughed. The highlight has just been seeing people happy with the service and giving them a warm reception. They have been understanding and appreciate we’re trying to limit the number of people inside. They’re just happy it’s open and so are we.”

About 250 people visited the Baskerville in Station Road, Shiplake, on Saturday.

They were asked to apply hand sanitiser before they entered through the garden and also had to sign track and trace cards and leave their contact details.

Customers could only order drinks or bar snacks, not meals, and most only went inside if they needed the toilet.

Six staff were on duty and eight others are still furloughed.

Yesterday, the pub launched its new menu while accommodation will be able to be booked from the end of the month.

Landlord Kevin Hannah said: “Saturday was good considering the weather, which wasn’t brilliant. Everyone was very sensible and it was nice because no one really knew what to expect but it went really well.

“We were really nervous at the beginning because it’s a new normal but the customers have been so supportive and respectful.

“We didn’t have any problems at all. Everybody sanitised their hands and waited for their drinks. One person from each table was allowed to go up and order a drink.

“We tried to encourge people to sit outside while the weather was nice and 75 per cent of our customers wanted to do that. The guidelines do say that it’s better to do that.”

He was pleased to see so much support from the village and enjoyed catching up with people.

“It was non-stop talking,” said Mr Hannah. “The biggest topic of conversation has been hairdos.

“The other thing was just how much people had missed having a pint of draught. People have really missed that — the difference between having a beer at home and a real ale when it’s pulled from the pump.”

Karen Teague enjoyed a drink in the pub garden on Sunday with her husband Andrew and their daughter Daphne, seven. She said: “We love it here and it’s good to be back. When the pub closed it was heartbreaking.

“It’s fabulous to be here as we were not actually going to come out this weekend. We thought we should in the end because we’ve got to support our local businesses.

“Kevin was actually part of the reason we moved to this village. We came to the pub, wanting to move from London, and thought it was such a lovely village local.”

Mr Teague said: “The re-opening is just another step towards normality, I suppose. I think it’s superb for the local community and a big step.

“The pub is its beating heart. We’re not overly worried about the virus and feel safe coming back.”

Mr Hannah, who has been at the Baskerville for 10 years, is to leave next month as he has bought a free house called the Old Black Bull in Raskelf, North Yorkshire.

He is moving with his wife Kate and their children Charlie, nine, and Esme, six, as well as his mother Kathleen, 70, who lives in Lowes Close, Shiplake.

Mr Hannah said: “I’m just going back to my roots. I’ve also got two boys in Yorkshire from a previous marriage. I’m very sad to leave here.”

His replacement is a businessman who helped establish the original Henley Food Festival in 2006. Simon Cromack, 47, lives with his wife Steff and their daughters Ella, 15, and Nelle, 12, in Ashampsted, Berkshire.

He has not owned his own pub before but is experienced in catering and hospitality having established two businesses called Eventuate, which he sold, and Lincoln Hospitality, a food and drinks agency which will be run by his associates while he takes on the pub.

Mr Cromack said: “I’m going to be putting all my effort into the Baskerville. It’s a fantastic challenge and I have always dreamt of having my own pub-restaurant.

“I have lots of ideas and I’m looking forward to working with the team and thinking about how we can reinvent the food and service in the Baskerville.

“It’s a pleasure to be here and to see it with people back after the last three months brings it to life.

“We know we have the support of the village when we see so many villagers in here. It’s very well supported and loved by the community.”

About 100 people visited the Bird in Hand in Peppard Road, Sonning Common, on Saturday.

They were able to enjoy both food and drink in the garden or inside.

There is a slightly reduced menu to allow the two kitchen staff to ease into the new way of working.

All staff must wear PPE such as gloves and visors when they are cleaning tables and collecting glasses. Customers are required to provide their details as part of the track and trace system. They can make orders and will be served when they are allocated a table upon their arrival.

Andrew Oldham, 55, and his wife Anna Mortimer, 58, each had an Aperol Spritz in the pub’s garden on Sunday afternoon.

Mr Oldham, who lives with his wife in Shiplake Bottom, Peppard, said: “It’s nice to have some atmosphere and be able to do some people-watching.”

His wife added: “It’s also great to have someone wait on you and not have to do the washing up.

“It’s much nicer to drink out rather than staying in and drinking. It’s really good the business has opened up because we were worried they might not start up again.”

Dan Wilson, who helps his wife Helen Blundell run the pub, said: “It’s very different because we’re doing table service and we don’t get a lot of opportunities to have that social banter with people we normally would.

“But it was great fun seeing everybody and we’re pleased with the amount of support and bookings we’ve been getting.”

He said the last three months had been difficult but he was glad to have received a £25,000 support grant from the Government and a reduction in rent from the pub’s owner, the Stonegate Pub Company.

Mr Wilson said: “They’ve put a huge support package in place for all their pubs but it’s more important and nice just to get a phone call once in a while saying ‘how are you doing guys’ because it has been tough.

“It was particularly tough for us, having just started in November. We were at the stage where we were just getting momentum. I’m just glad people have the confidence to come back.”

About 150 customers visited the Argyll in Market Place, Henley, on Saturday where they were asked to follow 1m-plus social distancing.

Three staff worked in the kitchen and four were serving the customers, who could sit inside or in the garden.

The pub is now open from 11.30am to 11.30pm every day and all furloughed staff have returned to work.

The menu has been reduced to make it easier for the staff to abide by the safety measures in place and cope with demand.

Landlord Neil Ainsworth, who has run the pub for 15 years, said he was pleased that customers had returned.

“It was very busy for us and we had many regulars and some from a bit further afield,” he said. “Everyone was very patient and fine with what we did.

“A lot of people had been missing the cask ales. They had been looking forward to a pint.”

“It was lovely to see the customers again. We can only stay open for as long as we’re told but everyone abided by the rules and acted appropriately.”