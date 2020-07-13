Some shoppers ‘ignoring social distancing rules’

SOME shoppers in Henley have been ignoring social distancing guidelines and safety measures in the town’s stores.

The majority of the shops have now re-opened following the coronavirus lockdown.

A meeting of councillors, town council staff and traders heard that customers generally have been very accepting of the new rules and were happy to use hand sanitiser which many businesses offer to customers as they enter.

However, there were a few exceptions with some visitors leaving shops rather than sanitising, ignoring social distancing or trying to look around hygiene screens.

The meeting also heard that the town’s car parks had reached three quarters full in the previous two weeks.

The verdict on the re-opening of businesses varied between “being better than expected” to “okay”.

It was noted that trade was down from last year but this was to be expected as the week leading up to Henley Royal Regatta is usually a very busy time but this year’s event had been cancelled.

Customers appreciated being able to try on clothes as they could see that precautions such as the removal of seating outside changing areas, blocking off of certain changing areas and frequent steaming and sanitising were taking place.

Some retailers have been flexible with their opening and closing times, adjusting them to suit the flow of customers and/or appointments. Trish Rae, the council’s “town ranger”, who helps ensure a safe and secure environment for customers, visitors and staff, had proved such a success that it was suggested the role was made permanent.

Councillor Will Hamilton told the meeting that the Gardiner Place development of flats and shops would include a Majestic Wine outlet.

Catalyst Capital, which owns the land between Falaise Square and the King’s Road car park, is redeveloping the former Market Place Mews.

The meeting heard that builders and shoppers were continuing to block loading bays around the town, which could cause issues with stores being able to receive deliveries.

A “celebrate Henley day”, where different streets were celebrated once a month, was suggested but it was felt that Henley was small and should be celebrated as a whole.

Another meeting heard that South Oxfordshire District Council was reporting a £10,000 loss in revenue on its car parks. The possibility of Henley Town Council running a scheme like Waitrose does in the King’s Road car park, where the store refunds the cost of the ticket if a certain amount is spent, was suggested. It was noted that this was done in other towns with a minimum £10 spend.

Mayor Ken Arlett said he had been in meetings with Catalyst about the date for re-opening the second entrance to the car park.

However, this was unlikely to happen until the end of August due to delays caused by the covid-19 crisis.

Councillor Arlett also said the district council had held back payment from the contractor responsible for cleaning the town’s toilets until it was confident that the work was being carried out properly.

At a meeting of the council’s town and community committee, the idea of one-way pavements was dropped as social distancing was eased to “1m-plus”.

Henley Rotary Club offered the council boards on which to display social distancing guidance.