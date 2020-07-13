Repair cafe postponed

A NEW community project offering people the chance to prolong the life of broken or unwanted household items has been delayed until next year.

The Henley Repair Café, which will be based at Henley’s 60+ Social Club, will be run by volunteers with the ability to repair or repurpose goods and teach others how to do it.

The initiative has been pursued by town and community manager Helen Barnett with environmental campaign group Greener Henley, among others.

But Ms Barnett said the project had been put on hold until January as many of the volunteers were shielding or isolating at the moment.

She said everything was in place when it was ready to open. The café is set to be held on the third Saturday of every month.

Repair cafés already exist in Reading, Wallingford and Didcot.