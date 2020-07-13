Studio plan objection

COUNCILLORS have objected to plans to demolish a flat-roofed, single storey rear extension in Friday Street, Henley, and replace it with a new one.

Michael Spedding also wants to remove a garden shed and replace it with a new studio, relocate a ground floor toilet and replace windows on the second floor.

The council’s planning officer Jodie Rhymes said it was a Grade II listed building. She said there was the potential for an “adverse impact” on trees and the forestry officer had a holding objection until further tree surveys and impact assessments had been provided.

Mayor Ken Arlett told a planning committee meeting that the studio would be “totally out of character” in the conservation area and constitute overdevelopment.

Members recommended refusal of the plans.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make the final decision by July 23.