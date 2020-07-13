Monday, 13 July 2020

Hidden Henley

VALERIE PHELPS informs me that Blounts Court is located in Peppard, not Sonning Common, as I stated in last week’s Hidden Henley.

Mrs Phelps, a former parish councillor, also shed more light on the history of the building, which dates back to 1287 and for many years was owned by the Stonor family. In 1900 James Craig, a former MP, was the tenant. From 1933 to 1960 the property was occupied by the honourable George and Agnes Peel.

It was then used commercially by the American Machine Company, then Brooke Bond Tea and finally science and chemicals company Johnson Matthey, which is still there.

