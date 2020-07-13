Restaurant to remain

THE Café Rouge restaurant in Hart Street, Henley, is set to stay open despite the parent company falling into administration.

Casual Dining Group, which also runs the Bella Italia and Las Iguanas chains, is closing 91 out 250 sites with the loss 1,900 jobs.

A team of administrators from Alix Partners is now accepting offers for all, or parts, of the business.

James Spragg, chief executive of Casual Dining Group, said: “After reviewing all our options with advisors, it became clear that we needed to take this action in order to protect the business and secure the best possible future for Casual Dining Group as we look to conclude a potential sale.

“We are acutely aware of our duty to all employees and recognise that this is an incredibly difficult time for them. Working alongside the administrators, we will do everything we can to support them through this process with a view to preserving as much employment as we are able to.”

The company has confirmed the closure of 31 Café Rouge restaurants, including branches in Newbury and Woking.

The Reading branch closed a year ago.