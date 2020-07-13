Walking for Samaritans

A NORDIC walking group in Henley is raising money for the Samaritans.

Members of A Foot in the Chilterns, which encourages people to use the countryside for their physical and mental health, are taking part in the Samarathon.

The charity is encouraging people to walk as far as they can, log their mileage and seek sponsorship.

Anthea Osborn-Jones, who runs the group, said all the Nordic walking miles logged by the group in July would count towards their final target.

“The Samaritans is an amazing organisation,” she said. “There has been a huge rise in people needing this support 24 hours a day.”

To donate, visit https://samarathon2020.

everydayhero.com/uk/a