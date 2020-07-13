Visiting couple thank council for re-opening public toilets

A COUPLE have thanked the Mayor of Henley after the public toilets in the town were re-opened.

Nick and Emma Fellows, from Wokingham, had complained to Councillor Ken Arlett after they found the facilities at Leichlingen pavilion in Mill Meadows were shut when they visited last month.

The toilets had been closed for more than three months because of the coronavirus pandemic but the council re-opened them on Saturday.

The Fellows thanked Councillor Arlett for his “decisive intervention and leadership”, saying the decision to re-open them would be welcomed by residents and visitors.

The couple had complained in writing after visiting the riverside beauty spot for a picnic.

They said: “We were shocked to find the vitally important public toilets were closed and we could not even wash our hands. Public toilets satisfy a fundamental human need and their absence causes great distress to many people in need of a visit.

“Their closure represents a level of gross discrimination to people with particular health conditions, the disabled, to families with young children and the elderly who need to visit more frequently, and often at shorter notice, than some other people.

“In today’s times we are constantly told we should be washing our hands more frequently to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. All these actions require basic hygiene facilities to be open and well maintained.”

The Fellows accused the town council of publishing a “false and misleading” excuse on its website which said public toilets, except for use by the disabled, and playgrounds remained closed in line with government guidance to restrict the spread of coronavirus. They said: “Government guidance is precisely the opposite and sets out the case very clearly that councils should open these facilities. We are sure you will agree these actions fall well below the standard you would expect of your town council and we urge you to implement a change in policy and follow government guidance faithfully and factually.”

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward replied, saying: “We are sorry to hear about your experience at Mill Meadows and we appreciated that the decision to keep the toilets closed has caused annoyance and inconvenience to many users of the park.”

He admitted that the parks and recreation page of the council’s website incorrectly stated that the toilets were closed “in line with central government guidance”.

But he said it was correctly stated on the homepage that they were closed “to prevent the spread of coronavirus”. Mr Jacklin-Edward said the error had been corrected, adding: “It can be difficult to ensure that all the webpages are kept up to date but we will endeavour to do so in future.

“We receive many complaints about the large numbers of people using the parks on sunny days.

“Unfortunately, given the open nature of the park, it is impossible for us or the police to control the number of people there, or enforce social distancing.

“However, one step we (and many other beauty spots) take is to close the toilets so as to discourage some people from travelling to the park and those that are there from staying for long periods.

“We must be satisfied that if we are to re-open our facilities, we can do so in a safe way with minimal risk that it will contribute to the spread of the disease to the public or staff.”