No drink, haircut or foreign holiday

DESPITE the re-opening of the hospitality sector at the weekend, I chose to stay away from the pubs to let things settle down and ensure the systems in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus aren’t overstretched.

Instead I went to the Waterfront restaurant at Benson, where they have implemented a brilliant system in which customers order and pay through their mobile phones so there is no contact with staff apart from delivery to tables.

In all, the social distancing measures in place at that venue were a great example of how to implement them correctly.

Everyone has felt the need to frequent these businesses as the lockdown is released and I’m no exception, so it was a very encouraging development.

However, we mustn’t forget the need to remain cautious because this disease is still around.

As for the busier scenes which unfolded in London over the weekend, which drew concern about a lack of distancing, I believe there’s a lot to be learned about how these events are policed.

I appreciate that policing a crowd of thousands is different from policing lots of smaller groups but there needs to be a more sophisticated strategy because of the aforementioned risk.

Thames Valley Police’s non-confrontational

approach to public order is working well and, across much of the constituency, residents of towns and villages, including Henley, have dealt with the easing of restrictions sensibly.

Hairdressers are now open, too, but while my own hair remains terribly long, I haven’t had a haircut yet as I can do this at any time and I’m in no hurry.

I think people are taking a balanced approach and not rushing too soon into these things, which is helpful.

Likewise, while air travel is opening up again. I will probably not take an overseas holiday, though I fully anticipate being back at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg later in the year.

The “air bridges” we have established to avoid the need for quarantine in certain countries are a good development for those who do wish to holiday abroad but are flexible enough that we can quickly close them if we need to.

They offer real hope for those wishing to travel, although I have met many people who are taking a more cautious approach. Meanwhile, there’s no doubt that our cultural life has been knocked by the outbreak so the Chancellor’s announcement of a £1.5 billion support package for the arts is welcome.

It is a very substantial gesture which will benefit not only the venues in major towns and cities but operators such as the Kenton Theatre in Henley and the Mill at Sonning theatre, which have also been suffering.

There is no doubt that, through the various packages announced from the start of lockdown, the Government has helped a huge number of people in the Henley constituency.

However, we do have to know how much it’s going to cost and how we will address this.

Our support has been the envy of much of the world and I have heard a great deal of praise from other nations in the Council of Europe when we meet

virtually.

At a local level, my office has received an enormous increase in emails and I’m pleased that we’ve been able to connect many people to the help that’s available.

Looking forward, one consequence of this outbreak may be an increase in the numbers of people working remotely to some degree.

One has to ask why we ask people to travel 30 or more minutes to a physical location if it’s possible to deal with an issue virtually.

It has potential to be very good for the environment and, from my own perspective, opens up the potential to meet more people.

Finally, as this will be the last of my regular weekly columns, I would like to say a big thank-you to all readers of the Henley Standard.

I hope I’ve been able to provide a useful insight into some of the Government’s actions throughout this outbreak and, once more, I urge everybody to keep safe and stay alert in order to prevent a second spike.