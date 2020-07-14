Final heritage sign restored to complete town project

A PROJECT to refurbish heritage signs on buildings throughout Henley is now complete.

The Henley Society paid for the final one to be installed at Caxton Terrace in Station Road on Tuesday last week with help from Southern Plant Hire.

It supplied a cherry picker to lift signwriter Brian Allum, of Woodcote, so he was able to attach it to the wall.

A total of 19 signs have been refurbished across Henley despite the society initially targeting 17.

As more were completed, residents approached the society to ask if it could mend theirs as well.

Just three that were identified have not been repaired because the owners of the properties did not give their permission. These are located in Greys Hill, Reading Road and Greys Road.

The project began in June last year when Geoff Luckett, who is the society’s vice-chairman, read a comment on social media, asking why the signs had been allowed to disappear. They were all either damaged or the names had faded and Mr Luckett suggested to the society’s executive committee that it should organise the repairs and it agreed.

The society paid for the first three signs, costing about £1,300, and the rest of the work was paid for by donors.

Members of South Oxfordshire District Council, including the Mayor of Henley Ken Arlett and councillors Stefan Gawrysiak and Kellie Hinton and businesses also made donations. The total cost of mending all 19 signs was about £8,800.

Mr Allum, of Allum Signs, only had to remove two from the walls to carry out repairs because the rest had just been painted on to the walls.

Mr Allum took down the signs, reconditioned and repainted them. The final sign cost £440 to repair and Mr Luckett was pleased with the feedback. He said: “It’s absolutely fantastic and the support I’ve had from everyone, from the town council down, has been tremendous.”

The signs were originally painted when the buildings were built in the late 1800s and early 20th century.

Mr Luckett said he was satisfied the Henley Society had been able to fulfill its function as a conservation organisation. He said: “We’re all about improving the best of Henley and trying to maintain the rest.”

The full list of signs repaired by Mr Allum are as follows: Cromwell Cottages and Trinity Cottages in Greys Hill; Manitoba Terrace in Harpsden Road (two); Stanley Terrace, Canadian Terrace, Gladstone Terrace, Toronto Terrace, South Place, New York Terrace, Montreal Terrace, Chester Terrace and Columbia Terrace, all in Reading Road; Brooklyn Terrace in Boston Road; Toronto Terrace in Harpsden Road; all in Reading Road; Cleveland Terrace in Harpsden Road; Prospect Cottages and Hamilton Terrace in Greys Road and Caxton Terrace in Station Road.