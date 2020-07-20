Housing market more robust than expected

THE housing market has remained robust during the coronavirus pandemic, says one of the founders of Davis Tate estate agency,

Matthew Davis, who founded the agency in 1991 in Goring with David Tate, was giving a virtual talk to Henley Rotary Club. It now has 13 offices and 80 staff.

The pair sold their share holding in the business to LSL Plc in 2016 but are still involved in the business.

Mr Davis said: “We have all grown up believing property to be a very good store of value, good producer of income and a good long-term bet.

“Certainly, after the estate agents opened about a month ago instructions are back up to 2019 levels. They dropped off through March, April and May but in June they were back up to 2019 levels.”

Sales were down by 20 per cent while cases of sale falling through had increased by 50 per cent.

Mr Davis explained: “Leasehold is very hard to deal with and a lot of people had their mortgage offers withdrawn during the three month shutdown. Generally, the market is much more robust than people might have expected.”

House prices in the UK had gone up by 31 per cent in the last 10 years while property prices in London had increased by 62 per cent.

House prices performed better than any other indices, including the Retail Price Index and FTSE 100, particularly in the capital but, if anything, that growth might be slowing in some places.

Mr Davis said there may also be an increase in “typical London buyers”. He explained: “Lots of people might be saying ‘I’m fed up with living in London, I want to live in the country’ and that might be changing because of the covid effect.”

He also spoke about commercial property, the future of retail and of high streets, saying: “Breaking even for small shops is becoming very, very hard. Is the high street a place to shop or to socialise I think is becoming the question.”

He also spoke about housebuilding saying there had been a shortage of new homes for as long as he could remember as well as a legacy of substandard post-war housing.

Mr Davis said the South Oxfordshire District Council authority area was still 90 per cent countryside, adding: “There is room in and around most of the villages and towns for a lot more housing whilst still keeping the Chilterns as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.”