Riverside flat that enjoys views over countryside

A UNIQUE two-bedroom flat on the River Thames at Hambleden is on the market.

The property at Hambleden Mill features an open plan kitchen/sitting room/dining room, two double bedrooms, bathroom, shower room, double garage and mooring.

The leasehold with a share of the freehold is available with a guide price of £549,950 with estate agents Savills, of Bell Street, Henley.

It is located on the bank of the river in a sought after location in the Hambleden Valley surrounded by countryside.

Savills said: “1 Hambleden Mill is a stunning ground floor apartment in this historic Grade II listed riverside mill.

“The property has views over the River Thames and meadows. There is an open plan reception room with feature exposed beams and French doors leading onto a small deck area over looking the river. The kitchen area is fitted with a number of floor and wall mounted units with integral appliances. There are two bedrooms a bathroom and shower room.

“The property benefits from a 24ft mooring and has the use of the riverside gardens. There is a double garage and residents parking area.”

Just a short walk across the meadows is the National Trust village of Hambleden, which has a village store, popular pub and church.

Both Marlow and Henley provide extensive educational, shopping and recreational facilities, while mainline stations can be found at Henley, Marlow and Maidenhead. The A404M is approximately five miles away connecting to the M40 and M4 motorways. There are miles of outstanding riding and walking in the surrounding countryside and boating on the river.

Viewing is strictly by appointment with Savills. Call (01491) 843001 or email

henley@savills.com