Stamp duty holiday welcomed by agents

ESTATE agents in Henley have have welcomed the stamp duty holiday announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The government has temporarily increased the stamp duty threshold to £500,000 for property sales in England and Northern Ireland, until March 31, 2021. Tax is normally paid on bought land or property valued at £125,000 or more.

More expensive properties will only be taxed on their value above that amount and this will save buyers as much as £15,000, if they are buying a property of £500,000 or more.

Stephen Christie-Miller, head of office, residential at Savills in Bell Street, said the move would stimulate the lower end of the market.

He said: “The market in this area would still be ok without it. To be honest we were hoping there would be more of a stamp duty holiday at the higher levels. Some people are paying 12 to 15 per cent tax. That aside we’re still selling some expensive properties.”

James Donigan, director of Penny & Sinclair in Hart Street, said the move would result in a “significant saving” of cash for buyers.

He added: “I would imagine we’ll see the greatest effect when we need it most, which is through the winter months, and people want to make sure their purchase goes through before March 31.”

Luke McMath, partner in Blandy & Blandy Solicitors’ residential property team which has offices in Riverside, Henley, said the stamp duty holiday would help to stimulate a property market significantly affected by the covid-19 pandemic.

He added: “However, we are concerned that the step may lead many people to bring forward moves that may have happened later in 2021 and beyond, creating a sharp spike in demand and activity but leaving the market quieter and perhaps below normal levels in the second half of next year.”