Monday, 20 July 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Extension objection

PLANS to fill a garage with cavity wall infill and build a single storey extension at a property in Milton Close, Henley, have been recommended for refusal.

The town council’s planning committee said this would result in the loss of a parking space where there was very little already.

Mayor Ken Arlett said: “There’s literally no car parking there whatsoever. It’s always chock-a-block there. You’re going to have another car looking for a space.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make a decision by August 3.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33