Extension objection

PLANS to fill a garage with cavity wall infill and build a single storey extension at a property in Milton Close, Henley, have been recommended for refusal.

The town council’s planning committee said this would result in the loss of a parking space where there was very little already.

Mayor Ken Arlett said: “There’s literally no car parking there whatsoever. It’s always chock-a-block there. You’re going to have another car looking for a space.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make a decision by August 3.