Residents accused of dumping rubbish

BIG piles of household rubbish were dumped by bins in a Henley street.

Items including a television, food, toys and clothing were left in Tuns Lane, which is behind the shops in Duke Street.

Deputy Mayor David Eggleton said the waste could encourage rats and said those responsible should dispose of their rubbish in the normal way.

He said: “This happens quite frequently and the thing is that when someone chucks stuff there it will not get picked up.

“Before you know it there is a heap of rubbish because other people think they can dump their stuff their as well. People that have called me saying ‘can you sort something out?’

“Rubbish attracts rubbish and it’s not down to the town council to take that stuff away without someone paying for it. People need to take responsibility for the waste they produce.”