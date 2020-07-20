Monday, 20 July 2020

Extension supported

PLANS for a rear extension at a house in Makins Road, Henley, have been backed by town councillors.

Les Smith wants to build a replacement porch, rear extensions and replace the existing flat roof with a pitched one.

Neighbour Sue Hedges told a planning committee meeting last week, that she and her husband James Knight wanted to ensure their amenity and privacy was protected.

She asked for the new back door to be solid with no glazing and for obscured glass to be used for a window .

Members of the committee recommended approval of the plans with these two conditions.

