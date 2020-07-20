Derelict pub could become arts hub

A DISUSED pub in Nuffield could be transformed into a “creative hub” with workrooms, classes and a cafe.

The planning application for The Crown, which has been shut since 2013, would see the grade II listed building transformed into a mixed-use building called The Maker Space.

There would be an emphasis on craft and making skills.

A workroom would host classes and demonstrations across many craft disciplines. There would also be events and discussions, private room hire, groups and clubs meet-ups and weekly “drop-ins” where people can meet informally, bringing their current project for a few hours of craft, coffee and cake.

Initial classes could include sewing, quilting, dress-making, knitting and jewellery-making, before a range of other disciplines, such as garden crafts, leather-working, upholstery, stained glass and lamp-working, are added.

A cafe would provide drinks and snacks, light breakfasts, lunches, afternoon tea and occasionally evening meals and drinks. This would operate alongside the workroom environment and be open to everyone.

The intention is for it to be licensed, and offer alcoholic drinks where appropriate.

A retail space would stock craft supplies to support the workroom as well as handmade items by local craftspeople.

The proposed opening hours for the cafe are 8am to 4pm daily, with longer hours into the evening in the warmer months, or as demand requires. Proposed opening hours for the workshop and retail space are 9am to 5pm, with evening classes two to three a week until around 9pm.

The intention is to recruit locally with plans for two retail assistants, two to three service staff in the cafe, and one of two cooks.

A design and access statement submitted with the plans said: “The proposal seeks to re-imagine the use of this currently disused and commercially unviable pub, converting it into a creative hub and providing a new social, learning, shopping, eating and drinking venue.

“The heritage asset building will be restored, improved and adapted to its proposed new use, with minimal and reasonable changes to the protected fabric.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make a decision by September 2.