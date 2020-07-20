Bags help with leaks

BLOW-UP bags which temporarily block the flow of wastewater in sewers so they can be safely inspected for fatbergs or cracks are helping Thames Water reduce flooding.

The inflatable devices are being used alongside high-tech equipment and can seal off sections of pipe up to 90 metres long.

Extendable cameras can then be used to search for any blockages, holes, cracks or other defects. Thames Water is the only water company to use the devices, made by Scottish company Sarco Stopper, in its sewers.

With no sewage passing through the pipe, engineers can also determine if any liquid picked up by the cameras has leaked into the sewer from an outside watercourse such as a river or stream.

Any issues can then be fixed before they cause problems for the environment or customers, such as flooding if the network becomes overloaded during heavy rainfall.

Tankers are on hand to pump out any excess waste should the flow upstream get too high, ensuring customers’ homes and gardens are not at risk.