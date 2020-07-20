Elections delay bid withdrawn

Shops will stay closed following lockdown
PLANS to postpone next year’s Oxfordshire County Council elections to 2022 have been withdrawn.
Councillor Ian Hudspeth, leader of the council, was due to put forward a motion to delay the elections at a meeting on Tuesday.
He said that it should be delayed because of the ongoing debate over scrapping the county and district councils and creating a unitary council for Oxfordshire continues.
Cllr Hudspeth also said the council was forecasting a deficit of circa £24 million for the financial year 2020/21 and a further deficit of circa £40 million for 2021/22 and postponing the elections would allow time to engage with authority partners, residents and stakeholders to explore “all options for a new future for Oxfordshire”
But Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, Henley’s representative on the authority thought the elections should take place as planned.
He said: “Local democracy is built on a four-year cycle. It is my opinion that they should go ahead.
“I can absolutely understand it this year if, in the middle of the coronavirus, there was a postponement of elections. But we have got a year to plan for it so there should be no reason it shoudn’t go ahead at all.”
