Elections delay bid withdrawn

PLANS to postpone next year’s Oxfordshire County Council elections to 2022 have been withdrawn.

Councillor Ian Hudspeth, leader of the council, was due to put forward a motion to delay the elections at a meeting on Tuesday.

He said that it should be delayed because of the ongoing debate over scrapping the county and district councils and creating a unitary council for Oxfordshire continues.

Cllr Hudspeth also said the council was forecasting a deficit of circa £24 million for the financial year 2020/21 and a further deficit of circa £40 million for 2021/22 and postponing the elections would allow time to engage with authority partners, residents and stakeholders to explore “all options for a new future for Oxfordshire”

But Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, Henley’s representative on the authority thought the elections should take place as planned.

He said: “Local democracy is built on a four-year cycle. It is my opinion that they should go ahead.

“I can absolutely understand it this year if, in the middle of the coronavirus, there was a postponement of elections. But we have got a year to plan for it so there should be no reason it shoudn’t go ahead at all.”