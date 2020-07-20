Townlands hours back to normal

TOWNLANDS Memorial Hospital’s minor injuries unit has returned to its normal opening hours.

The unit, which is operated by Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, was operating on reduced hours from March 23 to allow staff to be redeployed to respond to the coronavirus crisis.

It is now operating an appointment system to allow for social distancing in the waiting areas.

You should call 111 or the unit directly before going in.

You and those accompanying you must bring and wear a face covering. If possible, please attend by yourself. If you need someone to bring you, they should wait in the car unless their support is essential for your visit.