Church theft

Shops will stay closed following lockdown
THREE shops in Goring have shut following the ... [more]
Monday, 20 July 2020
A THIEF stole money from a Remenham church’s collection box and three bottles of disinfectant.
About £15 was taken along with a brass candle snuffer from St Nicholas Church.
The theft was discovered by churchwarden Charlotte Every on the evening of July 1. She said the church had been left open for private prayer and for visitors. The disinfectant was used to clean door handles.
20 July 2020
More News:
Pavement between village and station to be resurfaced
THE pavement linking Goring village centre with ... [more]
POLL: Have your say