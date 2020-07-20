Town weight limit to deter HGVs will cost £100,000

MORE than £100,000 will likely have to be paid to prevent heavy goods vehicles using Henley.

Amanda Chumas, who lives in Bell Street, is calling for a 7.5-tonne weight limit to be introduced banning larger vehicles with no business in the town from using it as a cut-through.

Mrs Chumas says she has noticed more lorries passing her home and is concerned about the safety of pedestrians and the impact on Henley’s historic buildings and on its air quality.

She has been corresponding with Councillor Yvonne Constance, Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for the environment, to make the case for a traffic regulation order introducing a weight limit.

But she said Cllr Constance had made it “quite clear” that the town council would have to pay to introduce any restrictions.

Lorries that have a legitimate reason to come to Henley, either to deliver or collect in town, would be exempted by a permit scheme.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, Henley’s representative on the county council who supports the move, said he would put a resolution to the next full county council meeting on September 8 calling for the limit.

A weight limit introduced in Burford in the Cotswolds cost £120,000 and a scheme in Henley could cost a similar amount.

Cllr Gawrysiak said money could be sourced not just from the town council but also the county and district councils and grants.

He said: “We have always wanted a 7.5 tonne weight limit for HGVs and we have passed resolutions at Henley Town Council to that effect.

“We have got to collate substantial documents of evidence so we can present those to the county council. It has got to include sources of funding, including funding from the town council, although that will be subject to full council approval.

“We have already got two road traffic surveys that show there are a substantial number of heavy lorries going through the town.

“A 7.5 tonne limit will not stop heavy lorries coming into Henley if they have a legitimate reason for delivering to the town and probably a 10-mile radius because we want the goods.”

Mrs Chumas says she has also witnessed HGV drivers flouting the town centre 20mph speed limit, which was introduced earlier this year. Many also struggle to negotiate the sharp left turn from Bell Street into New Street so their wheels mount the pavement near the office of estate agent Savills.

Mrs Chumas said this posed a danger to both pedestrians and property and because the lorries come to a complete stop to complete the manoeuvre it also causes congestion.

She added: “There has been a marked increase year on year in the volume of HGVs driving through Henley since the last published traffic survey in 2013. Back then, according to the survey, HGVs made up only three per cent of total traffic flow but contributed 20 per cent of the nitrogen dioxide pollution.

“Since lockdown, the number of passing HGVs has ballooned because lower than normal traffic levels have encouraged HGV drivers to use the town as a cut-through to shorten their overall journey time.

“The vibration and noise which these vehicles create as they drive through the town at speed is well in excess of the 20mph speed limit, causes damage to adjacent homes and disturbs the sleep of residents.

“Given their size, it is inappropriate for HGVs to use our town as a cut-through, because of the ancient layout of our roads with their narrow pavements and sharp turns.

“The presence of HGVs endangers pedestrians on our narrow but busy pavements. You only have to look round at the road signs to see that number have been hit by oversized passing vehicles.

“Furthermore, the presence of so many HGVs undermines the attractiveness of our town for both residents and visitors alike. Clearly, with large intimidating HGVs thundering past, being a pedestrian is hardly enjoyable, indeed, it is often a nerve-wracking experience, especially when children are involved.

“Finally, and most importantly, is the pollution which HGVs disgorge. This materially affects the quality of the air that we breath.”

Mrs Chumas said that if a 7.5 tonne weight limit was introduced there should be an “immediate” drop in the volume of through HGVs, because it would no longer be legal for them to do so.

Route planning software used in lorries’ sat nav’s would be modified and drivers would want to avoid the town.

• What do you think? Write to: Letters, Henley Standard, Caxton House, 1 Station Road, Henley or email letters@henleystandard.co.uk