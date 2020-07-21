Riverside footpath resurfaced for safety

A FOOTPATH running along the river in Thames Side, Henley has been resurfaced.

Contractors from Hazell & Jefferies spent five days last week working on the area which is now safer for residents, visitors, people in wheelchairs and those pushing buggies.

The new area runs from the former slipway at the bottom of Friday Street to near the Hobbs of Henley office in Station Road.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, Henley’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, said: “It will be a really nice, smooth surface for the visitors to Henley and also the residents to have a safe walk by the river.

“It was becoming unsafe. The pavement was cracked up and there’s a natural camber on this footpath which means water runs to the river but, of course, because there’s a slight slope on it it can become dangerous for pushchairs and disabled users.

“It was becoming a trip hazard and if you have a trip hazard near the river it’s a recipe for issues to happen.”

Cllr Gawrysiak said the project had been completely funded by the county council. I mooted it probably 14 months ago and, normally, a project of this size and expense takes longer but the county council realised it was important and got it done,” he said. “I thank county council officers for their help in bringing it forward.

“I would like more done in Henley but I have nothing but praise for the county council.”

In January, new cast iron bollards were installed along the same stretch following concerns that lives were being put at risk.

The county council put in 27 metal poles, which were paid for by the town council, and the 53 existing bollards in the street were repainted “Henley Green”. The pavement was previously separated by small metal posts linked by a chain but these were removed in 2015.