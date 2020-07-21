Device installed to record state of town’s air quality

A DEVICE measuring the level of harmful particulates from traffic in Henley has been installed.

It is the first of its kind in Oxfordshire and the town council will record the amount of microscopic carbon particles in the air, which come mostly from diesel exhaust emissions but also brake pads, over the next 12 months.

Environmental campaigners have insisted for years that these contribute to the town’s air quality problem but South Oxfordshire District Council, which is responsible for air quality management, has always denied this.

The device, which is located on the Screaming Frog building in Greys Road, and study will cost £16,000 with half donated by the town council and the other half from the district council’s air quality fund.

The solar-powered sensor has been provided by Ricardo, the district council’s preferred air quality experts. If this finds that particulate levels are dangerously high then the district council will be legally obliged to take action.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, one of Henley’s representatives on the district council and chairman of the town council’s transport strategy group, will report the findings to the town council on a monthly basis.

He said: “It’s been recognised that particulates are a hidden killer. These very small particulates actually go into the bloodstream and accumulate in the lungs and cause breathing problems for lots of people, especially children, because their lungs are more vulnerable.

“The district council have insisted there isn’t a problem, but there is. If we prove that particulates are a problem then the district council has to take action which means they would have to reduce the number of vehicles coming through the town because they are the main source.

“The reason why it’s located here is because this, and Duke Street, is the most polluted part of Henley.”

Air quality campaigner David Dickie had taken readings using a handheld device outside the police station next door and Cllr Gawrysiak said these were “huge”.

He said: “It will be in place for 12 months so we get an picture of the whole year for patterns. The readings are continuous we will average them over a month and I will report on the readings going forward.

“I think it will show, absolutely, that there is a problem. We would then ask Oxfordshire County Council for a traffic regulation order to restrict the use of diesel vehicles in town and restrict the use of heavy goods vehicles.”

The district council has monitored air quality in the town centre since 1998 and made it an air quality management area in 2003 but this is solely focused on nitrogen dioxide, an exhaust gas which irritates the lungs and causes respiratory problems such as asthma. Particulates can have a similar effect but have also been blamed for conditions such lung cancer and kidney disease.

Cllr Gawrysiak said that since the management area was declared, apart from monitoring the situation, the district council had done “absolutely nothing” and the device was the first action in all those years.

He thanked John Filbee, the owner of the building on which the device is located, and the directors of Screaming Frog, both of whom immediately wanted to help. He also thanked Mr Dickie who has conducted unofficial readings which he says showed that particulates levels are rising.

He said: “I’m underwhelmed because it’s seven years ago we highlighted the number of diesel particulates that were in the atmosphere in the town and it’s affecting children. I found the thing that was giving us the most health harm wasn’t being measured.”

Mr Dickie, of St Katheriene’s Road, Henley, said his own readings showed the bottom of Greys Road was the worst affected area.

David Madle, principal consultant at Ricardo, installed the monitor with senior consultant Nick Rand.

Mr Madle said the company would download the data which would then be checked and validated before being disseminated on the Air Quality England website.

“It will be able to detect when there’s a queue of traffic because readings are going to go up,” he said. “If you look in the middle of the night you’ll see concentrations will be at background levels.

“I think it’s going to be the same as for other market towns. There will be times when concentrations will be elevated. I’m not sure at this point if the concentrations are going to be huge but they possibly will be, but the jury’s still out on particulates.”