Agent gets promoted

BECKY MANSON, of Penny & Sinclair estate agents in Hart Street, Henley, has been promoted to lettings manager.

She recently qualified as a member of the Association of Residential Letting Agents.

Director James Donigan said: “Becky is a great asset, and is well known for her friendly, dedicated and diligent work. We are delighted to recognise her efforts and excited to see how she can continue her success.”

Miss Manson: “Demand for rental property continues to grow and, as we head into our busiest time of year, I am looking forward to helping landlords with their property requirements.”