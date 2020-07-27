Monday, 27 July 2020

Villages in area most expensive

PISHILL with Stonor, Shiplake and Harpsden have been named as three most expensive villages in Oxfordshire, according to estate agents Savills.

Its research team has been compiling data for each county and for villages which have seen 20 plus sales in the past five years.

In Pishill with Stonor the average house price is £1,155,818 with 22 transactions in that period, £1,140,880 in Shiplake with 96 transcations and £1,133,944 in Harpsden with 37 transactions.

Stephen Christie-Miller, who leads the residential team at Savills Henley, said: “Offering rural charm without being too remote, villages have always had a special place in the national psyche.

“A village’s reputation will often stem from its accessibility and quality of its housing stock but it’s also important to look at other factors including the quality of the schools, pubs and shops. A good broadband connection is also becoming increasingly essential.

“Recent experiences have made people more aware of the limitations of their existing homes. Increased space both inside and out has become an all-important driver of demand.

“Well connected locations that allow people to split their time between working from home and going into the office, with easy access to the countryside are especially popular since lockdown restrictions were eased.

“Pishill with Stonor for example is an idyllic hamlet at the end of the Stonor Valley, dominated by a world class vineyard and with an excellent pub. Shiplake, meanwhile, is a good commutable village with links to the Crossrail station at Twford, while Harpsden is a lovely hamlet on the edge of Henley surrounded by beautiful countryside and with a very good golf course.”

