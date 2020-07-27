Well connected village retreat puts family first

AN extended and improved four-bedroom family home situated in the heart of Peppard is on the market for £695,000.

April Cottage in Church Lane has recently been redecorated throughout, offering bright flexible accommodation and has the benefit of a garden as well as home office or studio.

The property, which is being marketed by Ballards in Hart Street, Henley, features a covered entrance porch with fitted bench and shelving, entrance hall with stairs to the first floor and storage cupboard under and fitted shelving for shoes.

A cloakroom has a sink, low level toilet and tiled floor while a utility room has space and plumbing for a washing machine and tumble dryer, roll top work surface, tiled floor with under floor heating, wall cupboards, Worcester oil fired boiler, Velux window and door leading to the garage.

The majority of the ground floor is taken up by a sitting room and the kitchen and breakfast room.

The latter has been refitted and has matching floor and wall mounted units, wooden work tops, tiled floor with under floor heating, a Bosch oven and micromat combi oven above, and a four-ring induction hob with an extractor hood above.

There is also an integrated dishwasher, one and a half bowl sink and drainer with mixer tap, space for an American style fridge-freezer, part vaulted ceiling with two skylight windows and built-in seating area with storage underneath.

French doors lead out to the rear garden and sliding patio doors lead to the conservatory, which has a laminate wood floor, and another set of French doors leading out to the rear garden.

The first floor has a master bedroom with en-suite shower, low level toilet, sink, tiled floor, heated towel rail and tiled walls. The room itself has a built-in wardrobe with sliding mirrored doors.

The other two bedrooms on the first floor overlook the rear garden and there is a family bathroom with a Jacuzzi bath.

A triple aspect second floor bedroom has a feature window to the front of the property, a window to the rear overlooking the back garden and two Velux windows to the side with generous eaves storage and loft space.

Outside, to the front of the property, a five-bar gate gives access to a gravel driveway providing off-road parking for several cars. There is also an up and over door leading to a single garage.

The good-sized, attractive rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with a paved terrace off the kitchen and breakfast room, gravel terrace to the rear of the garden, storage shed, home office or studio and gated rear access.

Ballards says the property is “superbly located” on a quiet lane leading to All Saints Church with Peppard Primary School within walking distance.

Sonning Common, with its variety of amenities, including shops, doctors, vets and Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School is just over a mile away. The neighbouring town of Henley offers a broad selection of amenities, day to day shopping along with a selection of specialist retailers, boutiques and an inviting choice of cafés and restaurants.

The larger centres of Oxford and Reading are also close at hand providing a wider selection of shops and amenities.

The surrounding area is renowned for its education with an excellent choice for children of all ages of both state and independent schools. These include Rupert House School in Henley, Moulsford Preparatory School, Shiplake College, Queen Anne’s School in Caversham, The Abbey School in Reading and The Oratory in Woodcote.

Trains run from Reading Station to London Paddington every 10 minutes, taking 25 minutes. The M40 and M4 motorways are both easily accessible.

Meanwhile, Ballards is also marketing a four- to five-bedroom detached family home set on a corner plot in St Katherine’s Road, Henley.

It says there is potential to create an annexe at the property, which had a guide price of £995,000, and no onward chain.

It features an entrance hall, cloakroom, spacious sitting room with feature central fireplace with a conservatory off leading through to a study/bedroom with en-suite shower room. There is also a fitted kitchen with built in appliances and separate utility room off with access to the garden.

On the first floor are four bedrooms, two with fitted wardrobes, and a family bathroom.

Other features include gas central heating and double glazing throughout.

To the front of the property is a sweeping driveway with parking for several vehicles, leading to single garage. To the rear is a mature, colourful garden laid mainly to lawn edged by well stocked shrub beds.

St Katherine’s Road is about one mile from the railway station and Henley town centre.

The property falls inside Trinity and Gillotts schools catchment areas and both are within walking distance.

Viewings for both properties are by appointment only. Call Ballards on (01491) 411055.