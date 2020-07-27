Murder mystery at hotel and river

AN interactive “theatrical puzzlehunt” will make its debut in Henley this September.

Battle of Wills is the debut production from Tangle of Keys, an organisation of students and graduates working to produce real-world interactive games.

At the Red Lion Hotel in Hart Street on Saturday, September 5, players will find themselves exploring the town to find puzzles, clues, and characters that help to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of Sir Ralph Norbert.

The murder mystery investigation will follow the great astronomer, who has recently been nominated for the Master of Innovation in Science and Technology award.

However, before the results are announced he is found dead, washed up in the River Thames.

Tangle of Keys event manager Robin Nice said: “The main chunk of the event is two hours spent exploring the town, uncovering clues and puzzles and meeting characters so we’re going to have actors stationed around the town. As they uncover the storyline they will learn more.

“Henley is so pretty down by the river and the town has just the right amount of landmarks and interesting things that we’re going to be using.”

There will be a one-way system through the hotel and players will have time to familiarise themselves with the story, suspects and rules of the game when they arrive.

There will be an introductory scene at the hotel where they will meet some of the characters before heading out into the town. They will then come back to solve the mystery of Sir Ralph’s death.

Mr Nice, 21, who lives in Damer Gardens, Henley, said: “I’ve always loved escape rooms and I love being able to mix my three passions of theatre, puzzles and events and being able to bring it to my home town is perfect.

“I thought this would be a fantastic opportunity to do something really fun and exciting in Henley. It’s going to be very funny and lighthearted.”

The event has been put together by a cast and crew of about 10, including creative director Ben Hughes. He is also known as the film director Hudson Hughes, who shot his first feature film, Wednesday in Space, in his garage in Shiplake.

Mr Nice, who is part of the Acorn Music Theatre Company, said participants could expect interesting puzzles, challenges and to immerse themselves in the story.

There will be five sessions, each lasting three hours. They will be held at 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 6pm and 7pm and can accommodate about 20 people each.

Tickets are £25 per person from https://buy

tickets.at/tangleofkeys/

For more information visit tangleofkeys.com or email info@tangleofkeys.com