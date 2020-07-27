Food and music festival for riverside meadows

KAISER Chiefs, Soul II Soul and Scouting for Girls are to appear at Temple Island Meadows in Henley this September.

They will be joined by Gabrielle, Squeeze, Steve Harley, Becky Hill, Craig Charles, Stereo MC’s and Groove Armada, who will perform a DJ set at Pub in the Park’s Drive In Garden Party.

Guests simply park up with a car-full of friends and family and can enjoy food and music in their very own private enclosure.

The event, which runs from September 4 to 6, is organised by the creators of the Pub in the Park festival tour led by chef Tom Kerridge, who runs the Hand and Flowers and the Coach in Marlow.

There will be a choice of five different restaurants, courtesy of Michelin starred chefs including Kerridge, Atul Kochhar and Paul Ainsworth. There will also be another two or three guest chefs appearing.

Hampers of drinks can be ordered before or during the event and will be safely delivered to each enclosure by waiting staff.

Each event will feature three hours of live music and guests will be able to wander the perimeter of the giant main arena to soak up the atmosphere.

There will be also be an artisan car boot sale with small producers selling their wares. The garden party has been launched following the decision to postpone seven of the originally scheduled Pub in the Park events to 2021.

The organisers still hope to host the Marlow festival at the end of September — with social distancing measures in place — with a final decision to be made in four to six weeks.

Kerridge told the Henley Standard: “We remain committed to providing great food and drink events throughout these difficult and complicated times. The Pub in the Park festival that normally starts in Marlow at the end of May got shut down and we had no idea what we were going to do, but there was a huge amount of interest.”

Kerridge said this event was partly inspired by that event but also the success of the Drive & Dine Theatre events, one of which was held at the Henley Showground, off Marlow Road earlier this month.

Comedian Mark Watson brought his Carpool Comedy Club to the site with Ed Bryne, Shappi Korsandi, Ed Gamble and Zoe Lyons as part of the film and comedy venture and tickets sold fast.

Films were also screened and visitors were able to enjoy the show from their own cars, while tucking into a food from a menu curated by Kerridge.

“The reaction to that was phenomenal,” Kerridge said. “The amount that people wanted to go out and do a socially distanced out and about hang out.

“We thought we could combine the two. It’s right there on the river, it’s a fantastic setting in a beautiful space, but it was a big enough place so we could do a drive-in.

“You can get your car in with your own garden space, which means you can have lots of fun.”

The format meant about 2,000 people could attend each show.

Friday evening will see a DJ set by Groove Armada, as well as performances by Stereo MC’s and Becky Hill. The Kaiser Chiefs and Soul II Soul will play at two sessions on Saturday, one in the afternoon and another in the evening. Sunday afternoon will see Gabrielle, Scouting for Girls and Red Dwarf star Craig Charles perform, while Squeeze and Steve Harley will play in the evening.

Many of the acts appearing have appeared at Pub in the Park before, including the Kaiser Chiefs, who played at last year’s festival in Marlow.

Kerridge said: “It was always about finding people who have got energy, are uplifting and fun. Their industry has been hugely affected and they were very keen to have an opportunity to go out and perform.”

Kerridge called the new event “hugely exciting” and promised the food would be similar to that of Pub in the Park and “full of flavour”.

Like many others in the hospitality sector Kerridge has now re-opened his pubs and restaurants following the coronavirus lockdown.

He said: “It has been very difficult but everybody’s been in the same boat. It’s almost like hospitality is gradually waking up from hibernation and finding its feet and seeing what happens. It’s like the first steps on the moon isn’t it? You just don’t know what’s going to happen. We’re very lucky around here — it’s such a wonderful community in the Marlow, Henley and Beaconsfield area.”

Asked if he would ever open a restaurant or pub in Henley, Kerridge replied: “You never say never to any opportunity that presents itself, whether it’s Henley or Gloucestershire, but right now the focus is solely on securing people’s livelihoods and jobs and just making sure we can get back to some form and sense of normality.”

Tickets for Pub in the Park’s Drive In Garden Party are £45. For more information and to book, visit

www.driveingardenparty.com