Help for sufferers

A SINGING group for people with dementia and their families is being held online.

Melody Lane will hold sessions on Zoom on August 5 and 19 and on September 9 and 23 from 2pm to 3pm.

They are run by Fran Mada, a nurse based at Chilterns Court Care Centre, off York Road, Henley.

The meeting ID is 871 0507 9365 and the password is 457198. For more information, call 07768 298297.