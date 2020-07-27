Help for sufferers

School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding ... [more]
Monday, 27 July 2020
A SINGING group for people with dementia and their families is being held online.
Melody Lane will hold sessions on Zoom on August 5 and 19 and on September 9 and 23 from 2pm to 3pm.
They are run by Fran Mada, a nurse based at Chilterns Court Care Centre, off York Road, Henley.
The meeting ID is 871 0507 9365 and the password is 457198. For more information, call 07768 298297.
27 July 2020
