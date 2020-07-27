Appeal for plasma

THERE is a critical need for more people who have recovered from coronavirus to donate plasma in Oxfordshire this summer.

NHS Blood and Transplant is appealing for help to ensure there is enough plasma to enable a trial and treat patients.

Donation takes about 45 minutes and your body usually replaces the plasma you’ve donated in 24 to 48 hours.

To donate, call 0300 123 23 23 or complete the webform at www.nhsbt.nhs.uk