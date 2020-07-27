Plan B for new bypass

THE needs of residents must be “paramount” in the creation of a bypass around Watlington, says its representative on Oxfordshire County Council.

Councillor Steve Harrod was updating the parish council on plans for the road which would run through five development sites in the town and neighbouring Pyrton.

It would go from the B4009 Pyrton crossroads north of Watlington to Britwell Road in the south, running north of the former pig farm and cutting across Cuxham Road and eventually joining the B4009.

Oxfordshire County Council is considering another “plan B” option that would use Willow Close and the existing Cuxham Road roundabout, an alternative, which residents are “utterly against”.

Cllr Harrod said “Nobody wants to go down Willow Close from the county. The intention of this whole consultation is to prove the viability of the original plan.”

In May Cllr Harrod said a consultation on the proposed route of the bypass was set to begin in a few months’ time.